Sunshine and warmth!

Highs in the 40s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the southeast will help to give us a sun-filled day and bring in southerly air, helping to warm us up quickly. Highs this afternoon will be mainly in the low 40s with a S wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph at times, making it feel more like the low/mid 30s.

Clouds start to move in this evening as a low pressure system moves through to the south. Temps will briefly dip to around 30 degrees in the late-night before rising to the low and mid 30s tomorrow morning. We’ll have scattered rain, freezing rain, mix, and snow overnight, particularly closer to the bay, thumb, and I-69 corridor. Take it easy if you’ll be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

We could see some lingering drizzle Saturday morning before drying out for the afternoon, seeing a little sun break through the clouds. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 40s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.

We’ll see another chance at scattered showers and freezing rain Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Highs on Sunday will be around 50 before afternoon temps Monday remain in the low 30s.

