UPDATE: two children killed in morning Ogemaw County house fire, parents, siblings hospitalized

OGEMAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (2/25/2021)--Devastating new details in connection to a morning house fire that left two children dead and sent their parents and siblings to the hospital.

Chilling 911 audio provided by Broadcastify captured the scene unfolding around 8:00 Thursday morning in the 1900 block of First Oak Street in rural Skidway Lake. It also captured the first plea for mutual aid when it became all too clear not everyone had made it out.

Inside the still smoldering husk, crews uncovered the bodies of two young children--five years old or younger – who had been trapped behind the wall of flames and succumbed to their injuries.

The acrid smell still lingered hours later amid a scene of charred studwork, blown out windows and siding melted like candle wax.

Investigators told ABC12 the home belonged to a family of seven. The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC12 mom, dad and their other three children managed to escape the scene of immense destruction with their lives.

The parents were airlifted to Hurley Medical Center due to the severity of their burns, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Their three surviving children were taken there by ambulance. Their condition at the time of publication was unknown.

Michigan State Police fire investigators and the fire marshal were on scene earlier, according to Lt. Liz Rich, in an effort to determine the fire’s cause and point of origin. Based upon their initial observations, ABC12 was told investigators didn’t suspect foul play.

