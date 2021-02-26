Wellspring Lutheran Services opens Michigan’s first recovery high school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Andy Hopson remembers his son, Dakota, as “very outgoing.”

“He played quarterback and football, was good at baseball, really good at basketball,” said Hopson.

Dakota had another side that rose to the surface in his early teens, which is when his father said he started smoking marijuana.

“But, that was pretty much all he did for a few years, said Hopson.

He believes marijuana is a gateway drug and it’s how he began. Hopson has been recovery since the late 1990s, but he feared for his son.

“It scared me,” Hopson said. “But all I could do is talk to him and warn him. For me, I feel like weed is the beginning, the intro to a lot of different things.”

That was true for Dakota, who became addicted to pills by the time he turned 18.

“He was starting to take Xanax. He started hanging out with a cousin of his and they were kind of getting into some things they shouldn’t have,” Hopson said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention by 12th grade, about 60% of teenagers have tried alcohol, 20 percent have used medications without a prescription and half of all high school students report having tried marijuana.

“The stories are powerful and heart wrenching ,” said David Gehm, president and CEO of Wellspring Lutheran Services in Flint.

The nonprofit organization opened Michigan’s first recovery high school for teens struggling with addiction.

“There’s plenty of parents whose families have been affected by substance abuse disorder and in some cases whose children have died of overdose and who are with great regret saying we wish that this had been here for our student, for our child,” Gehm said.

Hopson wonders if he could have done more.

“As a parent you question yourself what else could we have done?” he said.

On the morning Dakota was scheduled to enter rehab, his father discovered his lifeless body. Dakota died of a heroin overdose at age 21, leaving behind two young children.

“That’s where his life ended -- in a hotel in Romulus and it was just horrifying,” Hopson said.

Gehm hopes no other parent has to experience the heartbreak of losing a child to an overdose. Wellspring Academy in Farmington Hills is a free charter school that provides support and services to high school students in recovery.

The school offers peer coaching from young people who are successfully in recovery. In addition there are other wrap around services provided for the students overall success beyond high school. The academic offering, group work where students will work together on their recovery and support for the family it is a complete comprehensive wrap around program,” Gehm said.

Wellspring Academy is one of fewer than 40 recovery high schools in the United States. Ghem said the school is a much needed option for young people in recovery, because 70% of students will relapse within six months when they are forced to return to their home school.

“All of the same triggers, all of the same pressure, all of the same anxiety, the same friends are all surrounding them. And as you point out, relapse is almost certain,” Ghem said.

Hopson wonders whether his son would still be alive. It’s a question he will never be able to answer.

“He never had recovery to come home to,” Hopson said. “You know he always went back to the same people that he used with now if he would have had that setting, you know that setting like the school.”

He has high hopes for Michigan’s first recovery high school and the impact it could have on families.

“I think, I think it’s going to blossom. I think it’s going to be a great, great opportunity for our youth,” Hopson said.

Wellspring Academy opened online in January and the school is hoping to begin in-person instruction in September. The school can accommodate up to 120 students from across the state.

For more information log on to wellspringacademy.com

