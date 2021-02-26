Westwood Heights superintendent on leave during investigation into wife’s remarks

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The superintendent of Westwood Heights School District will be off the job beginning Monday while the district continues investigating transphobic and racist remarks made by his wife.

The Westwood Heights school board voted 7-0 Friday to place Superintendent Peter Toal on paid nondisciplinary administrative leave effective March 1. He also was ordered to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into his wife’s comments.

An acting superintendent will lead the district in Toal’s absence.

Two anonymous teachers who work with Toal’s wife, who teaches English at Academy West, say transphobic and racist comments she made in class and posted on social media made the alternative high school in Mt. Morris Township an uncomfortable environment over the past three years.

Documents from the district confirm an anonymous email prompted an investigation into an English teacher’s remarks. The Academy West principal, who says he is the school district’s compliance officer, is leading the investigation in conjunction with the district’s legal counsel.

There is no word on when the investigation will be complete.

