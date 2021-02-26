Whitmer, other governors urge Biden to help auto workers during microchip shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her counterparts in seven other states with a significant number of auto industry jobs are urging President Joe Biden to help workers affected by a nationwide microchip shortage.

The General Motors Flint Engine Operations plant is laying off at least 160 workers due to the shortage, which caused the facility to cut back production. Elsewhere in the U.S., auto plants are closing and reducing production in response to a lack of microchips.

“Today, I’m urging President Biden to do everything in his power and to leave no stone unturned to protect auto jobs throughout the supply chain at risk because of this shortage,” Whitmer said.

Each new vehicle contains dozens of microchips monitoring and managing electronic systems on board. Many of the microchips are sourced from other countries and the supply chain was disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden already has ordered a full review of the microchip supply chain. The group of governors pointed out that foreign governments are urging semiconductor makers in their countries to expand production or allocate a larger percentage to the global auto industry.

“We respectfully request that the Biden Administration do the same by continuing the drumbeat on behalf of automakers in the U.S. and their workers until there is a sufficient semiconductor supply to meet the strong demand for our vehicles, which has been one of the bright spots in our recovering economy,” the governors wrote in a letter to Biden.

The governors from Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and South Carolina also signed the letter with Whitmer.

