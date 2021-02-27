60-year-old man with underlying health issues awaiting vaccine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

One local man feeling the frustration waiting for weeks to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County, and there are many just like him out there waiting for their phone call.

The Genesee County Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert explained why 60-year-old Bryan McCree is not eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

“We are prepared to administer more vaccines… We are just so limited like everywhere across the country,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert.

McCree says he has sickle cell disease along with other underlying health issues and just doesn’t understand why he doesn’t have access to it.

“I just had to laugh because… I know people that have signed up with Meijer’s that have no health problems aren’t in the right age category, and they’re just arbitrarily. Given the vaccine. So, meanwhile I’m being told to be patient. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

McCree says he’s been in quarantine throughout the pandemic and wants to go out and live his life again. He’s growing frustrated with the process and hearing about vaccine racial disparities throughout the community.

“There are people like myself that want the vaccine. I’m not hesitant, but yet I can’t get it so that that narrative needs to change. You know you say we’re hesitant, but if you don’t even offered in our community. How’s that vaccine hesitancy? We can’t even get it.”

Right now the department is issuing doses to people in categories 1A and 1B, which the county says it those aged 65 and up or workers who are at a high risk due to the nature of their job.

In the meantime, Dr. Hackert says she’s working on getting vaccine clinics into Flint churches to combat the racial disparity issues and sharing that information through word of mouth to get people in the churches vaccinated.

McCree doesn’t feel that is fair because he says he doesn’t belong to any church organization.

“This whole giving them (to) the churches, you know that doesn’t serve me. There again, it’s a super-secret hookup. If you’re not in that loop, you don’t get it.”

McCree says since he hasn’t any luck with the health department, he is signing up for the vaccine at other facilities.

The health department is still encouraging people to pre-register and to sign up for the vaccine either with the health departments or with local pharmacies.

