Ambulance companies ask Michigan for help with additional COVID-19 expenses

By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Genesee County is dealing with a shortage of available ambulances, which could increase response times for crashes and medical emergencies.

Emergency dispatchers are working to address this problem, but a big factor is money.

Right now, EMS reimbursement rates average about $178 per life support transport for Medicaid patients. That’s well below the actual cost of each ambulance service run, which can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

The Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs are urging the State Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to increase EMS funding by $10 million to boost Medicaid reimbursement rates.

“The levels of reimbursement have not gone up to meet the increase in costs, so we’re upside down,” said Joe Karlichek, the chief operating officer for STAT EMS in Genesee County.

He applauds the two groups pushing the Legislature to increase funding, which hasn’t happened in more than 20 years. Over that time, state funding actually has been reduced twice. Additional operating expenses during the coronavirus pandemic are exacerbating the problem.

“The costs of personal protective equipment are very very expensive -- gloves, masks, gowns and certainly the human resources the ambulances suffer from,” Karlichek said.

Without additional financial assistance, he fears funding shortages eventually could trickle down to affecting the delivery of emergency medical services.

“EMS companies we rely on today will no longer be able to respond in an adequate or effective amount of time,” Karlichek said. “In fact, you might see some areas of the state not be able to provide ambulance service at all.”

He is hopeful the situation doesn’t deteriorate to that point, which is why he backs the efforts to increase the EMS funding and hopes Michiganders will too.

“It just can’t stop there. It has to continue to go, we have to continue the conversation,” Karlichek said. “We have to bring all those decision makers and stakeholders to the table.”

