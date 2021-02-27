Drying out this morning, getting warmer this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan is drying out after last night’s rain and snow across the area. Some places in the Thumb, Great Lakes Bay Region and north saw between 1-2 inches of snowfall from this system.

Roads should improve throughout the day as this system moves out. The rest of the day should see dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies. There is a good chance at seeing at least a little sunshine later today as high temperatures get into the low to middle 40s.

Overnight, expect quiet conditions and then into tomorrow, another storm system will pass to the north of the area. This may bring a few spotty rain or snow showers to the area. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the low to middle 40s north and getting close to 50 degrees further south. If we do get to 50 degrees, it will be the first 50-degree day since Christmas Eve of 2020. Winds will be a tad strong tomorrow as well coming in from the south at 10-20 mph.

A cold front moves through late Sunday and that’ll cause our temperatures to plummet into the lower 30s for daytime highs on Monday. Gusty winds are also expected through the day on Monday. A few flurries will also be possible. We see sunshine back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday and then some warmer temperatures arrive midweek.

