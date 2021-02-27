Advertisement

Grand Blanc Michigan National Guard officer retires after more than 30 years of service

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/26/2021) - A mid-Michigan man retires from the National Guard, after serving his country for more than three decades.

“So, I look back on it, and it just seems like yesterday. But, you know, it’s been 33 years.”

That’s quite a career for Grand Blanc resident and Michigan native Major General Michael Stone.

Stone led an elite group of guard servicemen and women, called Task Force 46, ready to respond in the event of an attack by weapons of mass destruction.

“So, if on America’s worst day, a nuclear, chemical, biological or large man-made event, we were basically on-call as part of that enterprise,” said Stone.

The civilian soldier was supposed to retire last summer, but stayed on through the year after his military police command unit was given another mission...assist caregivers during the pandemic.

“We did support, while I was in command, six or seven states had maybe a thousand medical providers, doctors, nurses, PA’s, from three different branches of the military, mostly embedded in hospitals,” Stone commented.

He explained just how fast things can and did change last year.

“Back in early March, an active duty two star general called me and said, hey Mike, what’s your unit doing? We’re going to need you. And I was in my dining room.

I had no idea how much stress had built up. There were some weeks we were working a hundred hours a week,” added Stone.

Now, Stone, who is also an attorney can move at a slower pace, and focus more time with his family, and his other job with a Michigan law firm, focusing on Michigan’s economic development.

