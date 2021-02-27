“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy

OGEMAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (2/26/2021)--New information in the fire that devastated this Ogemaw County family home and claimed the lives of two young children.

The fire broke out around eight Thursday morning. Tonight ABC12 has learned who the young victims are and the siblings left behind.

“What went through my mind is, were they together,” Cristina Crossley’s aunt, Nancy Gonzalez, questioned during a Friday phone call with ABC12. “It’s just devastating. Devastating. It’s like I lost my own child.”

Two-year-old Lillie and her big brother, five-year-old Kenneth Brandon: the young faces of the tragic fire that gutted this home in the Skidway Lake area Thursday morning. The children, found by first-responders in their bedroom, unable to escape the flames that would claim their lives.

“Today, I went and saw my grandson and it was hard for me to look at him, playing on his little four-wheeler,” Gonzalez related.

Cristina Crossley and fiancé Ken Brandon -- identified by investigators as the parents – managed to escape with their lives. Both sustained severe burns and were airlifted to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit, where they remained Friday in a medically induced coma. Gonzalez told ABC12 the couple’s three surviving children – including an infant – have since been released from the hospital and are temporarily living with relatives.

“It’s so hard,” Gonzalez explained. “Their parents… they don’t even know right now about their children.”

“It’s heart-wrenching,” Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert related. “This is pretty tough to get over. I mean… we have to deal with it. We have ways of doing that, but you never forget.”

Back at the scene in Ogemaw County, investigators -- now in day two in their search for understanding – were still piecing together critical insights into what went wrong, clues pointing to the source of the fatal fire.

“We’re waiting on MSP fire division to come up with their report… but it appears that there’s nothing suspicious about this fire,” Gilbert explained.

“Everything is gone. Yeah,” Gonzalez sighed.

Gonzalez launched a GoFundMe, raising cash to cover the cost of funeral expenses and finding this family a new place to live. As of Friday night, donors had already pushed the total north of $6-thousand in an outpouring of love and support.

“The amount of support we are getting from everybody… is overwhelming,” she related. “It’s just wonderful… I just want to thank everybody for coming together and helping.”

