Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Although our weekend started off with some sloppy weather in the form of snow, first thing Saturday morning, the sun popped out this afternoon, warming us up into the 40s, and melting more snow.

Saginaw picked up nearly 2″ inches, while Flint only about a tenth of an inch.

Sunday will be windy and warmer with a few rain, not snow showers.

Temperatures could top 50 degrees, which would be the first time since Christmas Eve.

A gusty southerly breeze will help propel our temperatures higher.

Some gusts into the evening hours could hit 40 mph.

Behind a cold front on Monday, we’ll only manage some low 30s.

A few snow showers or flurries are also possible for the first day of March.

Dry weather takes charge with milder weather the rest of the week, and lots of sunshine.

Tuesday will still be chilly, in the upper 30s, with near 50 on Wednesday, and 40s Thursday and Friday.

