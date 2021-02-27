Michigan reports fewest COVID-19 deaths since September

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time since September, only one person died from COVID-19 over a 24-hour period.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,073 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 586,425. That is the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases in Michigan after only one of previous 10 days reached that mark.

State health officials reported one deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increases Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,454. Sept. 8 was the last time only one COVID-19 death for an entire day.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased slightly on Thursday from a three-week high set a day earlier with more than 41,300 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained below 3% on Thursday, settling at 2.99%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased slightly. As of Friday, 824 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up by 20 from Thursday. Of those, 714 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased slightly on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 195 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 93 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are nine more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven more in ventilators.

Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show the state has received more than 2.621 million doses of the vaccine, including 1.29 million doses from Pfizer and 1.331 million doses from Moderna. The number of doses administered stands at 2.132 million.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 21,685 cases and 699 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases.

Saginaw, 15,117 cases and 504 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Arenac, 671 cases, 24 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,103 cases, 275 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases.

Clare, 1,397 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,248 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,453 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 1,632 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,126 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,560 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Lapeer, 4,359 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Midland, 4,387 cases, 61 deaths and 4,273 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Ogemaw, 947 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 322 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,020 cases, 32 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,870 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,581 cases, 77 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Tuscola, 2,834 cases, 127 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.