PD: Man shot in the head in Saginaw

Police say they’re investigating a shooting on Howard Street.
Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/27/21) - Saginaw Police said a man was shot in the head over the weekend.

They said officers had been called out to a shooting around 4:45 Friday afternoon to Howard Street off East Holland Avenue.

Investigators said the 21-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said there were no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Saginaw Police Department and Detective Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

