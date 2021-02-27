PD: Man shot in the head in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/27/21) - Saginaw Police said a man was shot in the head over the weekend.

They said officers had been called out to a shooting around 4:45 Friday afternoon to Howard Street off East Holland Avenue.

Investigators said the 21-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said there were no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Saginaw Police Department and Detective Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

