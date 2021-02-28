Advertisement

Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically induced coma

A candlight vigil honors the young victims of Thursday's Ogemaw County house fire
(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGEMAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (2/27/2021)--A touching display of grief and togetherness took shape Saturday in rural Ogemaw County.

A candlelight vigil at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire that claimed the lives of two young children—two-year-old Lillian and her big brother, five-year-old Kenneth Brandon—sought to honor their memories.

Fire crews responded to their home in the 1900 block of First Oak Street in Skidway Lake around 8:00 that morning.

The intensity of the flames sent their parents—Cristina Crossley and Ken Brandon--and surviving siblings to the burn unit at Hurley Medical Center more than an hour away in Flint. According to family members, the children have since been released, but their parents remain in a medically induced coma while they recuperate.

ABC12 spoke with Nancy Gonzalez, Cristina’s aunt, regarding the enormity of the family’s loss, finding support through it all and how life will go on.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe page, click here.

