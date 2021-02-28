Advertisement

Firefighters fight house fire in Flint Township

Crews were called out to a fire over the weekend on Southgate Drive.
Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.
Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/28/21) - Firefighters were called to a weekend house fire in Flint Township.

The fire on Southgate Drive off Bristol Road first appeared on the Genesee County 911 page at 8:02 a.m. Sunday.

No other information had been released.

Check back on abc12.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillian and Kenneth Brandon
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy
John Geddert
Suicide means alleged victims of Lansing-area gymnastics coach won’t get full closure
A man taking part in a recent Bay County Circuit Court hearing appeared on Zoom at least...
Bay County judge scolds man for appearing nude on Zoom court hearing
Westwood Heights teacher accused of making racist and homophobic remarks
Businesses cutting ties with Westwood Heights schools after English teacher’s comments
A 60-year-old man with underlying health issues feeling the frustration waiting for weeks to...
60-year-old man with underlying health issues awaiting vaccine

Latest News

The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: Man rescued in Huron County after medical emergency outdoors
A candlight vigil honors the young victims of Thursday's Ogemaw County house fire
Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically induced coma
Saginaw Police Department
PD: Man shot in the head in Saginaw
Family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy