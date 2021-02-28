Firefighters fight house fire in Flint Township
Crews were called out to a fire over the weekend on Southgate Drive.
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/28/21) - Firefighters were called to a weekend house fire in Flint Township.
The fire on Southgate Drive off Bristol Road first appeared on the Genesee County 911 page at 8:02 a.m. Sunday.
No other information had been released.
