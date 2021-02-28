Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We ended the month of February with some spring-like weather.

Flint missed a record by 3 degrees, topping out at 58 degrees. Some sunshine helped boost temperatures.

Saginaw managed 46 degrees with more clouds.

A few spotty showers also moved across parts of mid-Michigan. March begins with a mighty “roar.”

A strong cold front will barrel through Monday morning, giving us a very cold and blustery day. Our highest temperatures, in the mid to upper 30s will be set around midnight. During the day, upper 20s to low 30s will be common. Wind chill values will hold in the teens all day, as our wind turns to the northwest and gusts over 30 mph. A few spotty snow showers or flurries are possible as well. Quieter weather returns for the rest of the week.

We’ll get back to around 40 for both Tuesday and Wednesday , with a decent amount of sunshine. Colder weather returns, however, for the end of the week.

Highs will once again sag back into the low 30s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillian and Kenneth Brandon
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy
A man taking part in a recent Bay County Circuit Court hearing appeared on Zoom at least...
Bay County judge scolds man for appearing nude on Zoom court hearing
John Geddert
Suicide means alleged victims of Lansing-area gymnastics coach won’t get full closure
Westwood Heights teacher accused of making racist and homophobic remarks
Businesses cutting ties with Westwood Heights schools after English teacher’s comments
An English teacher is under investigation for transphobic and racist remarks
Westwood Heights superintendent on leave during investigation into wife’s remarks

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Warmer with scattered showers today
Warmer today with some scattered rain showers
Warmer with scattered showers today
Warmer with scattered showers today
Windy and milder with a few showers Sunday
Kevin’s Weather Forecast