Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We ended the month of February with some spring-like weather.

Flint missed a record by 3 degrees, topping out at 58 degrees. Some sunshine helped boost temperatures.

Saginaw managed 46 degrees with more clouds.

A few spotty showers also moved across parts of mid-Michigan. March begins with a mighty “roar.”

A strong cold front will barrel through Monday morning, giving us a very cold and blustery day. Our highest temperatures, in the mid to upper 30s will be set around midnight. During the day, upper 20s to low 30s will be common. Wind chill values will hold in the teens all day, as our wind turns to the northwest and gusts over 30 mph. A few spotty snow showers or flurries are possible as well. Quieter weather returns for the rest of the week.

We’ll get back to around 40 for both Tuesday and Wednesday , with a decent amount of sunshine. Colder weather returns, however, for the end of the week.

Highs will once again sag back into the low 30s heading into next weekend.

