Sheriff: Man rescued in Huron County after medical emergency outdoors

Deputies were called to Crocker Road in Lincoln Township to help a man suffering from a medical emergency.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/28/21) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said a man was rescued after he suffered a medical emergency out in the snow.

Deputies were called to Crocker Road in Lincoln Township just before noon Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a 54-year-old man and two other people had been running Beagle dogs through the woods when the man had been overcome with a medical issue.

Investigators said the Huron County Road Commission was called out to clear the deep snow so first responders could get the man out of the woods.

Deputies said at last check at the hospital, the victim was recovering and doing well.

