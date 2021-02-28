Advertisement

Sheriff warns of ice opening up on Saginaw Bay & Wild Fowl Bay

The sheriff’s office says a helicopter view showed holes in the ice opening up.
Dangerous ice conditions on Wild Fowl Bay courtesy of the Huron County Sheriff's Office
Dangerous ice conditions on Wild Fowl Bay courtesy of the Huron County Sheriff's Office(Huron County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/28/21) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said the ice conditions on Wild Fowl Bay and Saginaw Bay were deteriorating.

The safety warning pointed to recent warmer daytime conditions with above-freezing temperatures.

The sheriff’s office said the ice conditions had been observed Friday during an ice dive and airboat training exercise off of Sand Point.

It said the helicopter view over Wild Fowl Bay showed holes in the ice opening up. Deputies said it was especially dangerous in a known area of concern approximately 2.5 miles west, northwest of Mud Creek.

The sheriff’s office noted people had recently driven through the area.

A warning from Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson said, “Without any doubt, there are places on the bay that still have nearly 12 inches of ice on it. However, there are also spots all over as witnessed where it is separating and is opening up to water.”

Anyone on the bay was advised to exercise caution and not take the ice for granted.

It was also noted the ice would become more dangerous with the warmer weekend weather.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillian and Kenneth Brandon
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy
A man taking part in a recent Bay County Circuit Court hearing appeared on Zoom at least...
Bay County judge scolds man for appearing nude on Zoom court hearing
John Geddert
Suicide means alleged victims of Lansing-area gymnastics coach won’t get full closure
Westwood Heights teacher accused of making racist and homophobic remarks
Businesses cutting ties with Westwood Heights schools after English teacher’s comments
An English teacher is under investigation for transphobic and racist remarks
Westwood Heights superintendent on leave during investigation into wife’s remarks

Latest News

Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically...
Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: Man rescued in Huron County after medical emergency outdoors
Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.
Firefighters fight house fire in Flint Township
A candlight vigil honors the young victims of Thursday's Ogemaw County house fire
Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically induced coma