Sheriff warns of ice opening up on Saginaw Bay & Wild Fowl Bay

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/28/21) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said the ice conditions on Wild Fowl Bay and Saginaw Bay were deteriorating.

The safety warning pointed to recent warmer daytime conditions with above-freezing temperatures.

The sheriff’s office said the ice conditions had been observed Friday during an ice dive and airboat training exercise off of Sand Point.

It said the helicopter view over Wild Fowl Bay showed holes in the ice opening up. Deputies said it was especially dangerous in a known area of concern approximately 2.5 miles west, northwest of Mud Creek.

The sheriff’s office noted people had recently driven through the area.

A warning from Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson said, “Without any doubt, there are places on the bay that still have nearly 12 inches of ice on it. However, there are also spots all over as witnessed where it is separating and is opening up to water.”

Anyone on the bay was advised to exercise caution and not take the ice for granted.

It was also noted the ice would become more dangerous with the warmer weekend weather.

