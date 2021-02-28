Warmer today with some scattered rain showers

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The warmest day of 2021 so far is on its way to Mid-Michigan today, but it will come with a chance of rain and it won’t last all that long either.

We will begin our Sunday with a little fog across the area and this may lead to some slick roads as temperatures are below freezing in spots. This fog should only be an issue early in the morning as it should lift away later on. Through the day, we’ll see on-and-off rain showers, most likely during the afternoon with some breezy winds as well. It will not rain all day but definitely keep the umbrella with you if you are heading out and about. Temperatures will manage to climb into the middle to upper 40s north of the Saginaw Bay. Further south, we’ll make it into the lower 50s. This should be the first 50+ degree day since Christmas Eve of last year.

Late today into tonight, a cold front will slide through the area and this will cause our winds to pick up and temperatures to plummet. By Monday morning, many of us will be in the upper 20s and tomorrow’s highs will only be in the lower 30s with colder wind chills. A few scattered snow showers will be possible as well. Winds will be gusty in from the west-northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Monday is the start of Meteorological Spring, by the way.

For the rest of the week, we’ll see dry conditions and some sunshine. Tuesday will be a little warmer with temps in the upper 30s and then we’re back to the 40s for Wednesday. Cooler weather will then greet us for the end of the week as highs return to the 30s into next weekend.

