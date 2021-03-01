Argentine Township man tackles addiction in rural Mid-Michigan

ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michael Bolton is a man on a mission.

Three and a half years ago, he got clean off opiates. Now, he wants to help others do the same, especially those who live in more rural and remote areas.

“There’s no meetings out there. There’s no peer recovery coaches, there’s no job skills or trades, there’s nothing out there for them kids,” Bolton said.

He is a certified peer recovery coach and also works with Hope Not Handcuffs. He’s also the founder of the “Rise Up Initiative,” a nonprofit, faith-based recovery program in Argentine Township.

Every Tuesday evening, he has a one hour recovery meeting 7 to 8 p.m. at the Argentine Church of Nazarene and is open to anyone looking to get clean from drugs or alcohol. He picked Tuesday because that’s the day he sees the most overdoses on heroin and meth.

“We don’t hear about the kid from Argentine that died at a gas station or overdosed at a gas station parking lot. The numbers out there are low because they’re coming out here to get high,” he said.

But low isn’t good enough for Bolton, who said people in rural areas should be afforded the same help and resources as those in more urban areas.

“We need to erase this stigma and come together, especially in these rural areas -- churches, community leaders, business people -- come together and say hey what can I do, what can we do,” he said.

Bolton also hosts a recovery meeting in Flint on Sundays, and weekly Narcan administration courses.

For more information, call 248-459-9465 or email riseuprecovery@icloud.com

