Attorney general backs University of Michigan’s campus gun ban

University of Michigan-Flint
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has filed a 23-page legal brief supporting the University of Michigan’s on-campus firearms ban.

Right now, a group is suing the Ann Arbor school, saying the ban is unconstitutional. But Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel disagrees.

She noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that guns may be prohibited in certain areas. She believes the University of Michigan is within its rights to ban guns on campus for the purpose of protecting students, staff and the public at large.

“When it declared the rough contours of the Amendment, the Court was careful to single out core areas in which governments may regulate firearms – including longstanding prohibitions on guns at school,” Nessel wrote. “From the first colleges on American soil to the present day, states and colleges have exercised their authority to regulate firearms in myriad ways, from outright bans to clear permission to carry.”

She also noted that sensitive places like churches and schools are allowed to ban guns while laws prohibit felons and mentally ill people from carrying firearms.

This lawsuit is pending in the Michigan Supreme Court.

