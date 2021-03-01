Bay County Health Officer: Johnson & Johnson vaccine brings new opportunity, challenges

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine brings new opportunity and challenges in the race to vaccinate.

“The nice thing about Johnson & Johnson is it’s one dose. There are no heavy duty handling and storage requirements, you just basically have to store it in a refrigerator, and the nice thing about that is it will really open up the number of providers that will be able to provide the vaccine,” Strasz said.

Strasz said his office has taken a lot of calls in recent days about what manufacture is better -- Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Most people know by now Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines have 95 percent efficacy.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine one-dose efficacy is lower at 66 percent -- but it does provide 85 percent protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

Strasz though said to not get caught up in the numbers too much.

“They’re all good. As long as they prevent severe illness and hospitalization and death, that goes a long way especially if you’re immunocompromised and more at risk,” he said.

Currently, Bay County offers the Pfizer vaccine -- and is expecting to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well this week.

“I think if we can work with different providers in the community and give people a choice, they can go to where they want to go and get the vaccine of their choice.”

Strasz said around 25,000 residents are pre-registered to receive the vaccine. He anticipates that number to grow, as the state allows for more groups to get vaccinated.

