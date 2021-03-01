Advertisement

Bill would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. in Michigan

Bar stocked with alcohol
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are looking to extend on-site alcohol sales from the current 2 a.m. last call to 4 a.m. in an effort to help bars and restaurants recover from financial loss during the pandemic.

Republican State Rep. Ryan Berman of Oakland County testified in front of a State House committee last week that having the extension ready to go once the state’s 10 p.m. curfew on indoor dining due to the coronavirus would allow those with different schedules than a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to add business to bars.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order currently limits bars and restaurants to 25% capacity for indoor service and requires them to close by 10 p.m. The order currently is scheduled to continue through March 29.

Michigan’s hospitality industry has been hit hard with hundreds of thousands of layoffs during 2020 and 2021. Bars and restaurants were required to close indoor service entirely for extended amounts of time twice during the coronavirus pandemic.

