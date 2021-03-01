Advertisement

‘Chemical incident’ leads to evacuations at Central Michigan University

Central Michigan University
Central Michigan University(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A “chemical incident” has led to evacuation of the Dow Science Building, according to Central Michigan University.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m., but university officials did not immediately confirm the circumstances of what happened. Staff and students were ordered to leave the Dow Science Building and avoid the area.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was on the scene investigating the incident Monday evening.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

