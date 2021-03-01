Construction on new Isabella County jail, sheriff’s office set to begin this year

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction on a new jail and sheriff’s office in Isabella County is expected to begin within the next six months and the project has been years in the making.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff, Michael Main, the project will cost around $40 million and will take about 18 months to complete. Construction could begin as early as this spring or summer.

Main said the project began several years ago when the county conducted a study that found that the sheriff’s office and jail needed to be replaced.

“This dates back to 2015-16 about the time I was appointed sheriff prior to the election,” Main said. “Isabella County had done a study of the facilities and that study came back that the sheriff’s office was the number one project that needs to be replaced sooner than later.”

Main said the current facility in downtown Mount Pleasant is more than 60 years old. The building has had roof leaks, heating and cooling problems, and has had to have thousands of dollars worth of repairs done on it in recent years.

“We are kind of crumbling apart with tens of thousands of dollars into our current 62-year-old building trying to make it functional,” Main said.

Isabella County Controller, Margaret McAvoy, said the decision to build a new facility did take a lot of time. She said it began in 2016 with a study into current facilities. The county’s board of commissioners then created an ad hoc committee which worked to determine if the county did in fact need a new jail and sheriff’s office and it came back with yes, the county does.

The gears then began to turn and the project began to take shape.

“This type of investment, it takes a lot of time to make sure you’re making right decisions and making the right recommendations,” McAvoy said. “And the board of commissioners certainly has done their due diligence and doing that.”

A possible location for the new jail and sheriff’s office is at a property in Union Township near the intersection of S. Summerton and E. Remus roads. This property is located just outside of Mount Pleasant and just south of Mid Michigan College.

The county is working with Union Township officials to finalize this deal.

As for the new facility, Main said the new building will be able to hold around 180 inmates and will feature a better suited jail design, new medical wing, and will allow the the department to increase its virtual capabilities for telehealth and court proceedings.

The new facility will also allow sheriff’s department staff to provide better mental health care for its inmates.

“It really will be a huge difference for being able to manage the jail and the jail population,” Main said.

The new facility will cost around $40 million to build. McAvoy said that a likely avenue for paying for the project is to borrow money from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“This is one of their regular activities that they do,” McAvoy said. “So, we are looking to borrow money through them. Eventually, it is a bond but it’s through the USDA and you know, we want to be sure that we can financially take on the responsibility of paying off that bond.”

McAvoy said borrowing money from the USDA is a little more attractive for Isabella County because it can be paid off over a longer period of time than other opportunities.

The county is looking to use income coming in from a wind farm in northern parts of Isabella County to pay off the bond.

“We have had a really explicit financial analysis and recommendation done by a CPA and his recommendation, which has been made to the board of commissioners certainly during an open meeting, is that the funds for the payments will be coming from the wind farm.”

McAvoy said it is not their intention to raise taxes for this project.

McAvoy said Isabella County is working with Integrated Architecture, Clark Construction Company and Rowe Professional Services Co. on this project.

Both Main and McAvoy said the new facility will be a large improvement from what the county currently has.

“We’re not rushing through anything, we’re taking our time,” Main said. “We’re making sure we get it right. We’re excited and we’ll keep that optimistic nervousness with us, that keeps us sharp and make sure we’re not missing something.”

Stay with ABC12 for updates as this project moves forward.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.