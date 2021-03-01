FCA pleads guilty in plot to enrich Detroit union officials

DETROIT (AP) - Automaker FCA US has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in negotiations covering thousands of workers.

FCA’s conviction follows a series of guilty pleas from UAW officials. They were showered with more than $3.5 million in cash and items of value from a jointly run training center in Detroit. FCA stands for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which is part of Stellantis.

The head of FCA labor relations executed the scheme with five UAW officials and a spouse. General Holiefield, a union vice president, eliminated a $262,000 home mortgage in 2014 with training center money.

FCA will pay a $30 million fine for its crime.

