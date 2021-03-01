Advertisement

Flint Township woman dies in house fire on Southgate Drive

Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.
Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died after her house caught fire in Flint Township on Sunday morning.

The Flint Township Police and Fire departments responded to the 3200 block of Southgate Drive around 8 a.m. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke pouring from the first floor windows of the residence when they arrived.

Firefighters entered the residence and endured high heat and smoke conditions while searching for the woman in the residence. While knocking down the flames, firefighters found the woman’s body in a bedroom.

A male resident suffered injuries during the fire and was transported to an area hospital, along with other residents in the home.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator is assisting the Flint Township Fire Department in determining what caused the fire, which remained under investigation Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.
Firefighters fight house fire in Flint Township
A candlight vigil honors the young victims of Thursday's Ogemaw County house fire
Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically induced coma
Lillian and Kenneth Brandon
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy
Saginaw Police Department
PD: Man shot in the head in Saginaw
A man taking part in a recent Bay County Circuit Court hearing appeared on Zoom at least...
Bay County judge scolds man for appearing nude on Zoom court hearing

Latest News

Bar stocked with alcohol
Bill would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. in Michigan
Man fatally shot by police after hours-long standoff
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Michigan ballot drive would subject governor, lawmakers to FOIA
Police: Midland County couple stabbed by family member
Police say this car got wedged on a rock in the parking lot of Port Austin Harbor and the male...
Man found dead after car gets stuck on a rock in Port Austin