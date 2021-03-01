Flint Township woman dies in house fire on Southgate Drive

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died after her house caught fire in Flint Township on Sunday morning.

The Flint Township Police and Fire departments responded to the 3200 block of Southgate Drive around 8 a.m. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke pouring from the first floor windows of the residence when they arrived.

Firefighters entered the residence and endured high heat and smoke conditions while searching for the woman in the residence. While knocking down the flames, firefighters found the woman’s body in a bedroom.

A male resident suffered injuries during the fire and was transported to an area hospital, along with other residents in the home.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator is assisting the Flint Township Fire Department in determining what caused the fire, which remained under investigation Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.