Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County

Discovery was made in the Flint River in the southern part of the county
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery is unfolding in Saginaw County.

A boot, with a foot still inside was found in a river.

The horrifying discovery was made Friday Night.

It’s not even clear if it’s a man’s or woman’s foot.

This investigation is just starting and it might be awhile before we find out who the foot came from.

The Flint River stretches into Taymouth Township, in the southeast part of Saginaw County.

Its a rural area, with very few homes near the intersection of Seymour and Sloan Roads. This quiet area had a lot of police activity Friday night.

The 9-1-1 call came before 7 p.m.

“Right at the curve there, caller and a friend are fishing, they hooked a boot, the boot has an extremity inside,” says a Saginaw County 9-1-1 dispatcher.

A Saginaw County Sheriff deputy arrived and confirmed that a boot, also described as a work shoe, was snared by one of the fishermen and there were was a foot inside that had not fully decomposed.

A search of the area was done, but no other body parts or a body missing a foot were discovered.

The work shoe and foot are at the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science of Medicine. It will be examined there to try to determine how long the foot may have been in the water, the gender, ethnicity and age of the person it belonged to.

Dr. Russell Bush, executive director and chief medical examiner for the institute declined to comment and referred all questions to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the discovery.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel was not available for comment.

Investigators will most likely begin to go through missing person cases in the region as well.

Mt. Morris Township Police are currently working on a missing persons case.

They are looking at the possibility that the person was dismembered, so that department is interested in this discovery.

