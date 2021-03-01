Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a very mild end to the month of February, we all woke up to a cold slap in the face as March began.  The warmest temperatures we logged across Mid-Michigan Monday were back at midnight when readings were in the upper 30s.  Ever since, temperatures have steady to slowly falling.  Typical readings in the afternoon hovered around the freezing mark as a decent amount of sun did manage to shine.  Overnight, lows will ultimately surround the 10-degree mark with a good bit of starlight expected.

Bright sunshine and a southwesterly wind will make for some impressive warming across the ABC12 viewing area Tuesday.  Temperatures by midday will be moving into the 30s.  Temperatures will push to above-average levels during the afternoon.  Highest readings will range from the upper 30s, to middle 40s.  For some of us, that will mean more than 30 degrees worth of warming.  The price we will have to pay will be in the form of pretty brisk winds.  The southwesterly winds will be sustained at 13 to 18 mph during the afternoon.

More clouds will return to the area Wednesday as winds shift in from the northwest to north.  Some of the thicker clouds may even spit out a few drops of rain, or some flakes of snow.  Nothing widespread or heavy is expected.  Highs Wednesday will move into the 40s, but will retreat into the 30s again for Thursday.  While Thursday will be a brighter day, it will be a bit chillier due to a north, to northeasterly wind.  As dry weather holds, we will get back into some nice warming for the weekend. - JR

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.
Firefighters fight house fire in Flint Township
Police say this car got wedged on a rock in the parking lot of Port Austin Harbor and the male...
Man found dead after car gets stuck on a rock in Port Austin
A candlight vigil honors the young victims of Thursday's Ogemaw County house fire
Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically induced coma
A man taking part in a recent Bay County Circuit Court hearing appeared on Zoom at least...
Bay County judge scolds man for appearing nude on Zoom court hearing
Lillian and Kenneth Brandon
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy

Latest News

Temps will Tumble Tonight...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report
Cool Monday, warmer Tuesday
Cool Monday, warmer Tuesday
Cool Monday, warmer Tuesday
Cool Monday with some snow
WJRT March 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
Windy with falling temps today