JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

After a very mild end to the month of February, we all woke up to a cold slap in the face as March began. The warmest temperatures we logged across Mid-Michigan Monday were back at midnight when readings were in the upper 30s. Ever since, temperatures have steady to slowly falling. Typical readings in the afternoon hovered around the freezing mark as a decent amount of sun did manage to shine. Overnight, lows will ultimately surround the 10-degree mark with a good bit of starlight expected.

Bright sunshine and a southwesterly wind will make for some impressive warming across the ABC12 viewing area Tuesday. Temperatures by midday will be moving into the 30s. Temperatures will push to above-average levels during the afternoon. Highest readings will range from the upper 30s, to middle 40s. For some of us, that will mean more than 30 degrees worth of warming. The price we will have to pay will be in the form of pretty brisk winds. The southwesterly winds will be sustained at 13 to 18 mph during the afternoon.

More clouds will return to the area Wednesday as winds shift in from the northwest to north. Some of the thicker clouds may even spit out a few drops of rain, or some flakes of snow. Nothing widespread or heavy is expected. Highs Wednesday will move into the 40s, but will retreat into the 30s again for Thursday. While Thursday will be a brighter day, it will be a bit chillier due to a north, to northeasterly wind. As dry weather holds, we will get back into some nice warming for the weekend. - JR