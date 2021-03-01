Man fatally shot by police after hours-long standoff

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) - (3/1/21) - A 35-year-old man has been fatally shot by a member of a police SWAT team after leveling a rifle at officers outside a suburban Detroit home.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says the shooting Saturday evening followed a more than 4-hour standoff in Royal Oak.

Police were called to the house about 2 p.m. Saturday for a domestic dispute involving the man and his father. The adult son was found to be intoxicated, heavily armed and wearing body armor. He refused to come out of the home, fired shots through windows and made repeated threats to shoot officers.

The sheriff’s office said he was shot after leveling the rifle at officers about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

