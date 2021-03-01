Advertisement

Man found dead after car gets stuck on a rock in Port Austin

Police say this car got wedged on a rock in the parking lot of Port Austin Harbor and the male driver was found dead a short distance away.(source: Huron County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man’s body was found Saturday morning a short distance from where his car got stuck on a rock in a parking area near the Port Austin Harbor.

The man’s body was found completely covered by fresh snowfall about 75 feet from his vehicle, which was still running with the wheels spinning atop a rock, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believe he died hours before a passerby found him around 8 a.m.

Police say man’s car got wedged atop a rock in a turnaround area of the parking lot at the harbor. Investigators believe the man from Franklin in Oakland County may have suffered a deadly medical emergency after getting stuck.

The sheriff’s office says snow began falling in Port Austin around 3:30 a.m. and there were no tracks in the fresh snow, so they believe the man died sometime before then. An autopsy was scheduled over the weekend, but police don’t believe there were any signs of foul play.

