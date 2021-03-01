Advertisement

Michigan ballot drive would subject governor, lawmakers to FOIA

Michigan is one of just two states to wholly exempt the governor’s office from public records requests
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (3/1/21) - Advocates for open government will launch a 2022 ballot drive to subject the Michigan governor and Legislature to the state’s public records law.

Michigan is one of just two states to wholly exempt the governor’s office and is among eight states where lawmakers are explicitly exempt from complying with public records requests.

Bills to end the exemptions have stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate in recent years despite having won widespread bipartisan support in the GOP-led House.

Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal advocacy group Progress Michigan, says the “people of Michigan deserve accountable and transparent government.”

