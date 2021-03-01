Michigan reports 1,500+ new COVID-19 infections for Sunday and Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The slight uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,156 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 1,569 combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 589,150581,403.

Just under 7,750 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 1,100 per day, which is 150 more than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported 12 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,534.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 541,248 on Saturday, which is an increase of more than 12,100 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped as normal to more than 26,100 on Saturday and more than 21,600 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests remained above 4% on Sunday, settling at 4.37%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased over the past week. As of Monday, 873 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 46 from a week ago. Of those, 752 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 226 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 103 of them are on ventilators. Since Feb. 22, there is one more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and 10 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 2.941 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 1.463 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.478 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.269 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 21,842 cases and 702 deaths, which is an increase of 157 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 15,178 cases and 505 deaths, which is an increase of 61 cases and one death.

Arenac, 675 cases, 24 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 7,150 cases, 278 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 47 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 1,404 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Gladwin, 1,251 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,460 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,639 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 1,130 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 3,573 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Lapeer, 4,387 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Midland, 4,421 cases, 61 deaths and 4,273 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Ogemaw, 948 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 325 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,031 cases, 32 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of 11 cases.

Sanilac, 1,885 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,602 cases, 78 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,859 cases, 128 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.