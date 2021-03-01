Advertisement

Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.

How is COVID-19 affecting your county? Safety in schools depends on having safer communities. Proper mask use, keeping 6...

Posted by CDC on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.
Firefighters fight house fire in Flint Township
A candlight vigil honors the young victims of Thursday's Ogemaw County house fire
Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically induced coma
Lillian and Kenneth Brandon
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy
Saginaw Police Department
PD: Man shot in the head in Saginaw
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: Man rescued in Huron County after medical emergency outdoors

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs
U.S. Capitol
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave...
Prince Harry: Split from royal life ‘unbelievably tough’
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man mistakenly killed by police in Idaho