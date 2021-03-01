Advertisement

Police: Midland County couple stabbed by family member

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland County couple suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a family member stabbed them with a knife over the weekend.

The 55-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were injured around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a residence in Mills Township. Ambulances rushed both of them to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old family member of the couple at the scene. The suspect remained in the Midland County Jail on Monday while awaiting formal charges and arraignment related to the stabbings.

