Snyder team: No Flint residents should be water case jurors

DETROIT (AP) - Lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder believe Flint residents have possible conflicts and can’t serve as judges or jurors in his criminal case related to lead in drinking water.

Snyder’s legal team put its views in a letter requested by a judge before a hearing Tuesday. Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

Snyder-appointed managers switched Flint’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014 without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.

Snyder’s lawyers noted that Flint residents stand to benefit from a $641 million lawsuit settlement over lead contamination and deaths from Legionnaires’ disease.

