Advertisement

Snyder team: No Flint residents should be water case jurors

Rick Snyder
Rick Snyder(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder believe Flint residents have possible conflicts and can’t serve as judges or jurors in his criminal case related to lead in drinking water.

Snyder’s legal team put its views in a letter requested by a judge before a hearing Tuesday. Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

Snyder-appointed managers switched Flint’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014 without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.

Snyder’s lawyers noted that Flint residents stand to benefit from a $641 million lawsuit settlement over lead contamination and deaths from Legionnaires’ disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire Sunday morning on Southgate Drive in Flint Township.
Firefighters fight house fire in Flint Township
A candlight vigil honors the young victims of Thursday's Ogemaw County house fire
Candlelight vigil honors young victims of Ogemaw County house fire, parents remain in medically induced coma
Lillian and Kenneth Brandon
“It’s just devastating”: family of Ogemaw County fire victims addresses tragedy
Saginaw Police Department
PD: Man shot in the head in Saginaw
A man taking part in a recent Bay County Circuit Court hearing appeared on Zoom at least...
Bay County judge scolds man for appearing nude on Zoom court hearing

Latest News

University of Michigan-Flint
Attorney general backs University of Michigan’s campus gun ban
Isabella County Jail located in Mount Pleasant, MI.
Construction on new Isabella County jail, sheriff’s office set to begin this year
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
More Michigan teachers qualify for $500 COVID-19 grants
FCA pleads guilty in plot to enrich Detroit union officials