STARS buses resume service with 10 routes in Saginaw area

STARS begins bus service again on March 1.
STARS begins bus service again on March 1.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - STARS is restarting bus routes in Saginaw County after being put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After months without service, the Saginaw-area bus system is back up a running Monday with additional routes -- going from nine routes up to 10.

STARS Director Glenn Steffens said the coronavirus hit STARS employees hard during the spikes seen in the city of Saginaw, leading administrators to halt services entirely. The reopened bus system will include a new route with access to the Kroger in Bridgeport and more dedicated routes on Saginaw’s east side.

STARS is implementing new safety precautions on all bus services. All passengers age 3 or older are required to use hand sanitizer upon entry and wear face masks while on or waiting for the bus with no exceptions. Those who refuse will not be allowed to board the bus.

The new routes begin Monday. Photos and times of each route, including all stops, are posted on the STARS website and Facebook page.

