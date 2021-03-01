Teen shot nearby when bullets fired at Flint residence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A teen was listed in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet fired at a Flint residence early Sunday.

Michigan State Police say gunshots were fired at a residence in the 4000 block of Leerda Avenue around 3:10 a.m. One of the bullets hit a 15-year-old walking nearby in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Trumbull Drive.

Another bullet struck a stolen vehicle that was parked on Myrtle Avenue, police say.

The 15-year-old was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspect information was available on Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.