Upping the game when it comes to concussions

Super Bowl Sunday is February seventh—despite an increase in concussion awareness and response, there were 224 reported concussions in the NFL during the 2019 season. Now, scientists at Penn State College of Medicine and several other universities are developing a saliva test that could mean an almost instant diagnosis for athletes at all levels.

Helmet to helmet, or helmet to gear, or ground. A crunching sound that signals serious impact, but unlike other sports injuries, a concussion is difficult to diagnose quickly.

Lewis Simon, who suffered a concussion playing sports shared with Ivanhoe, “You can see an arm that’s broken through an x-ray, but if you get hit and you look a little wheezy but tell your coach you’re fine, guess what? You’re going out the next play.”

Most schools and sports teams now follow a specialized set of steps to diagnose and care for an athlete who suffers a blow to the head—it’s known as a concussion protocol. But the diagnosis can take time. Now, researchers are developing a new saliva test to diagnose concussion by identifying a microRNA biomarker secreted by cerebral nerves that can be picked up in a patients’ spit. It’s a test that can be done as soon as an injured patient comes off the field and is non-invasive.

Elizabeth Pieroth, PsyD, ABPP, MPH, director of the concussion program at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush explained, “In the past, other work has looked at things like cerebral spinal fluid, which means a lumbar puncture, which you’re not doing on the side of a soccer game!”

Studies show this biomarker is critical as it’s exclusive to only concussions. Researchers in the Penn State study found that the test is over 92 percent accurate.

“So, if we have something that says, ‘yes, in fact, you have a concussion’, and we can remove them from play is a game changer, it’s the Holy Grail of concussion work!” Pieroth shared.

The study’s authors at Penn State have now teamed up with Quadrant Biosciences and have received a grant to produce the technology. Doctors say this test will be game changing not only for trainers to use field-side in sports, but also by emergency responders at the scene of an accident, or even by army medics on a battlefield.

