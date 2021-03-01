Advertisement

Windy with falling temps today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A cold front moving across the state will cause our temps to fall through the day, keep it windy, and keep some clouds around. High pressure follows tonight, clearing our skies and lightening our winds.

We’ll hit our highs early in the morning, falling to the teens to mid 20s for the evening commute. A NW wind at 20mph, gusting to the mid 30s, will have it feeling more like 10 degrees. After starting with clouds and flurries – maybe light accumulation further north and inland – a little sun will break through the clouds to end the day.

Tonight skies clear and winds go down to 5-10mph out of the W. Temperatures will be in the single digits to low teens tomorrow morning with bright sunshine.

Through the afternoon tomorrow winds will be out of the SW around 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll make it up to around 40 degrees with lots of sun, particularly further south, with some passing clouds near the bay and northward.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

