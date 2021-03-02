53-year-old dies three days after he was hit by a car on Pierson Road

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 53-year-old man hit by a car while crossing Pierson Road in Flint last Thursday died of his injuries over the weekend, police say.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash on Pierson Road just east of Fleming Road around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. He died around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Flint Police Department.

Police say the victim was crossing Pierson Road when a Buick SUV driving westbound struck him in the roadway. The Buick driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators from the Flint Police Department.

Police were still investigating what caused the crash on Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

