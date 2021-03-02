Advertisement

All-clear at CMU after discovery of ‘potentially combustible chemical’

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -

On Monday night the CMU PD gave the all clear after they evacuated one of its buildings at approximately 5 p.m. after the discovery of a potentially combustible chemical found in an isolated container.

Madeline Oles a junior at Central Michigan University says she was just sitting in her physics class when the fire alarm went off in the Dow Science Building for a potentially combustible chemical substance.

“So we were all just standing outside for a little bit, but they told us that there was a chemical in the building,” said Oles.

The CMU PD were on scene along with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.

“They found this chemical I don’t think like at least what I was told it wasn’t like spills there was like no fire or anything, just like, since they did find it, I think they have like kind of go under investigation to make sure everything is okay,” added Oles.

The CMU PD were able to evacuate the building safely no injuries were reported.

The police then contacted the Michigan State Police to help them get rid of the container.

The building is now cleared and safe to re-enter.

The University says they will investigate the incident to make sure all safety protocols were followed.

