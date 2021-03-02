Benson goes to the Capitol

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -State Representative Lori Stone introduced Tracy Foster and Shannon Cooper-Toma to the Michigan Legislature.

The two are co-authors of Benson’s Adventures. Benson is a fictional turtle who goes on adventures in Michigan and around the country

Representative Stone talked about the pairs storytelling, “it ignites a child’s interest and curiosity about experiences that they might not otherwise have,” she said.

March is Reading month and Representative Stone is honoring Michigan authors who are making contributions to children’s literature.

Cooper-Toma and Foster wanted Bensons adventures to be more than words on paper- they wanted the book to inspire children to open their eyes to a world of opportunity.

ABC12 has partnered with the authors as they have taken students on adventures in Michigan and places around the country.

