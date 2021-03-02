Advertisement

Benson goes to the Capitol

Authors of Benson’s Adventures are honored at the Michigan State Capitol
By Dawn Jones
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -State Representative Lori Stone introduced Tracy Foster and Shannon Cooper-Toma to the Michigan Legislature.

The two are co-authors of Benson’s Adventures. Benson is a fictional turtle who goes on adventures in Michigan and around the country

Representative Stone talked about the pairs storytelling, “it ignites a child’s interest and curiosity about experiences that they might not otherwise have,” she said.

March is Reading month and Representative Stone is honoring Michigan authors who are making contributions to children’s literature.

Cooper-Toma and Foster wanted Bensons adventures to be more than words on paper- they wanted the book to inspire children to open their eyes to a world of opportunity.

ABC12 has partnered with the authors as they have taken students on adventures in Michigan and places around the country.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Police say this car got wedged on a rock in the parking lot of Port Austin Harbor and the male...
Man found dead after car gets stuck on a rock in Port Austin
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
More Michigan teachers qualify for $500 COVID-19 grants
Mott Park neighborhood in Flint, Michigan
Mott Park neighbors in Flint scared after repeated drive-by shootings, lack of response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: anonymous tips can help families find justice
The oldest unsolved homicide in Flint dates back to 1972.
How Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips to solve crimes
One year later, family waits for answers in triple murder
40-year-old Ricky Galloway and his girlfriend 26-year-old Mariah Wells were shot to death,...
Family of Flint triple murder victims plead for justice