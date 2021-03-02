Advertisement

Biden and Whitmer get mixed reviews in exclusive poll of Michigan voters

President Biden got a 45% positive job approval rating while Gov. Whitmer got 52%
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the 'Michigan Reconnect' program on Feb. 2.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the 'Michigan Reconnect' program on Feb. 2.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden has been in office for over a month now.

So how do Michigan voters think he’s doing? An exclusive EPIC-MRA poll of 600 voters conducted for ABC12 last week looks at what they are saying about state and national leaders.

The poll asked them to rate the job Biden has done in the presidency so far. Results show 45% gave him a positive rating while 49% gave him a negative rating.

The poll also asked the same question about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Results show 52% gave her a positive job performance rating while 47% gave her a negative review.

The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

Voters were less mixed with their thoughts about the current condition of the Michigan economy and the state’s employment situation. Only 26% gave the economy a positive rating and 69% gave it a negative rating with 5% undecided.

One of the things experts say will get the economy going is getting more people vaccinated. The poll asked people if they plan to get the vaccine when it is available. Results show 70% said yes, 27% said no and 3% were undecided.

Overall support for receiving the vaccine was higher among Democrats and independents.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Police say this car got wedged on a rock in the parking lot of Port Austin Harbor and the male...
Man found dead after car gets stuck on a rock in Port Austin
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
More Michigan teachers qualify for $500 COVID-19 grants
Mott Park neighborhood in Flint, Michigan
Mott Park neighbors in Flint scared after repeated drive-by shootings, lack of response
Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.
Teen shot nearby when bullets fired at Flint residence

Latest News

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director gets $155,000 payout
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Republicans balk at appointment of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director
The Flint Police Department CSI unit.
53-year-old dies three days after he was hit by a car on Pierson Road
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front)...
Secretary of State says audit confirms accuracy of Michigan election results