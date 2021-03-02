Biden and Whitmer get mixed reviews in exclusive poll of Michigan voters

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden has been in office for over a month now.

So how do Michigan voters think he’s doing? An exclusive EPIC-MRA poll of 600 voters conducted for ABC12 last week looks at what they are saying about state and national leaders.

The poll asked them to rate the job Biden has done in the presidency so far. Results show 45% gave him a positive rating while 49% gave him a negative rating.

The poll also asked the same question about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Results show 52% gave her a positive job performance rating while 47% gave her a negative review.

The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

Voters were less mixed with their thoughts about the current condition of the Michigan economy and the state’s employment situation. Only 26% gave the economy a positive rating and 69% gave it a negative rating with 5% undecided.

One of the things experts say will get the economy going is getting more people vaccinated. The poll asked people if they plan to get the vaccine when it is available. Results show 70% said yes, 27% said no and 3% were undecided.

Overall support for receiving the vaccine was higher among Democrats and independents.

