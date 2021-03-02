EPIC-MRA poll shows positive Whitmer job rating, despite criticism of state’s coronavirus response

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/02/21)-A new poll out Tuesday shows, not surprisingly--- the coronavirus pandemic has played a big part in how Michiganders feel about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s job performance.

Even less surprising-- Democrats and Republicans have very different opinions when it comes to not only the Governor, but also the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new Epic-MRA poll shows 52% positive job rating for Governor Gretchen Whitmer with 47% giving her the thumbs down.

But when it comes to how Michiganders see the state’s economy.. not so good:

A whopping 69% say the economy is not on track.

That’s no surprise to pollster Bernie Porn.

“And a lot of it may well be just cumulated frustration about COVID-19. It’s a whole new territory for everybody,”

Governor Whitmer is up for re-election in 2022, despite the concerns over the economy, if that election was today, the Governor beats out former Secretary of State Candice Miller.

Right now- most likely voters surveyed say it’s all about COVID, and the vaccine.

When asked if they’d get the vaccine - 70% say they will get it while 27% say they won’t.

“That’s just at the level that Dr. Fauci said would be a minimum. That would be required for herd immunity,”

When it comes to taking the vaccine, those poll numbers broke down on party lines.

90% of Democrats say they’ll take the vaccine when they can.

47% of Republicans say they’ll pass.

