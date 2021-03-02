Family of Flint triple murder victims plead for justice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/2/2021) - It’s been a year since police say three people, including a woman who was pregnant, were gunned down in a home on Flint’s northside.

No one has been held accountable for the murders.

“I just want to know who murdered 4 people that I love,” Pamela Clark, the mother of Ricky Galloway said.

Flint and Michigan State Police say 40-year-old Galloway, his girlfriend 26-year-old Mariah Wells and their friend 49-year-old Casius Childress were shot to death in Childress’s home on Rankin Street in Flint.

Police responded around 12:45 p.m. on the afternoon of February 18, 2020 after a neighbor found their bodies. This was Flint’s first homicide in 2020. Loved ones fear the three killed are becoming statistics.

“I know nothing. I haven’t heard anything. I call, I leave messages that go unanswered,” Clark explained.

It’s been one year without her youngest son and his girlfriend, who Clark also considered family.

She explained the two were at Childress’s home because her son was a handyman and was helping Childress with renovations.

“When I got the phone call, I felt it deep down in my soul that my son was gone,” Clark said.

She hadn’t heard from Ricky that day and explained he and Mariah spent every morning with her.

She called Mariah her “coffee buddy.” Mariah was actually pregnant and Clark couldn’t wait to meet her grandbaby.

“Someone I’ll never get to see. And that hurts,” she said.

Keira Keyes, one of several nieces missing her Uncle Ricky, said Mariah “never spoke ill of nobody, she never doubted anybody. She was a friendly person, loved smiling and making people smile. Casius was a helpful person, too.” She added, “None of ‘em deserved to die. And they deserve justice, period.”

Keyes said Ricky was her role model, sharing he turned his life around and became a roofer in his final years.

“He got me into remodeling houses and doing roofs since I was 11-years-old,” she explained. “Like, he was a good man and all he ever tried to do was make people happy, keep people smiling.”

The family is asking anyone with information to speak up.

“There’s a coward out there somewhere,” Clark said. “A defenseless girl and a baby? Wow. But God is watching now, he got a great big old punishment for them. He sure does. They think they got away. They haven’t.”

ABC12 reached out to both Flint Police and Michigan State Police. Flint’s current Police Chief was not with the Department at the time of the shooting. He said he is looking into the case to find out its status.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.