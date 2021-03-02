Flint mayor lays out $71 million budget proposal for next fiscal year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley laid out his plan Monday to spend $71 million during the city’s 2022 fiscal year.

Neeley’s proposed budget, which goes to the Flint City Council for consideration, would be in effect from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. That means City Council members have to approve a budget by June 30 to avoid a lapse in funding.

The mayor’s $71 million proposed budget is close to the amount he proposed spending during the current fiscal year.

Blight cleanup, the City Clerk’s Office and the Ombudsperson’s Office would receive the largest new investments. Public safety spending for the police and fire departments will remain stable compared to the current fiscal year.

“In this proposed budget, we are keeping costs down while also fulfilling our responsibilities to serve residents, care for our retirees and fulfill Charter requirements,” Neeley said.

He noted that Flint’s pension obligations continued training the city’s general fund and emergency managers who controlled the city’s finances from 2011 to 2015 did nothing to address these legacy costs. Flint also continues paying back loans that emergency managers took out on the city’s behalf.

Neeley said the city is paying $33 million per year in pension costs and that is projected to reach $39 million in the 2023 fiscal year. Pension contributions are the single largest expense in Flint’s budget, accounting for nearly half of general fund spending.

Neeley said he plans to work with the city’s partners to create solutions fixing long-standing issues with Flint’s finances.

