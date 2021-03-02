Advertisement

Gatorade introduces patch to measure hydration

Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its...
Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its beverage you should be drinking.(Source: Gatorade via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gatorade wants you to drink more of its beverage, and now, it can tell you how to do it most efficiently with its new Gx Sweat Patch.

Before a workout, the sticker goes on your inner arm, where it measures how much sweat you produce.

Then, Gatorade’s app tells you how much fluid and sodium you’ve lost and how much of its sports drink you need to consume to replenish it.

You get two patches for $25, and you can only use them one time each.

The good news is, once you know how much you need to drink in a typical workout, you probably don’t need to reinvent that wheel unless you change up your routine or environment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Police say this car got wedged on a rock in the parking lot of Port Austin Harbor and the male...
Man found dead after car gets stuck on a rock in Port Austin
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update...
More Michigan teachers qualify for $500 COVID-19 grants
Mott Park neighborhood in Flint, Michigan
Mott Park neighbors in Flint scared after repeated drive-by shootings, lack of response
Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.
Teen shot nearby when bullets fired at Flint residence

Latest News

Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurants allowed to increase indoor dining capacity
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
“That’s what the American people sent us here to do,” said Schumer, D-N.Y., “That’s what our...
Senate Democrats sorting final details of $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15 in Calif.