Genesee County judge to hear Snyder’s arguments about indictment next week

Judge William Crawford II will rule on whether the charges should have been filed in Genesee or Ingham counties
Flint resident not surprised by charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s bid to have misdemeanor charges dismissed in the Flint water crisis will get a hearing next Tuesday.

Genesee County Judge William Crawford II had expressed uncertainty about whether he could rule on the legitimacy of an indictment against Snyder. But he says he now feels confident that he can.

Snyder faces two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty -- one for allegedly failing to supervise his staff adequately and the other for allegedly failing to declare a State of Emergency as required by law.

Snyder-appointed emergency managers switched Flint’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014, but the water wasn’t properly treated to reduce corrosion. Lead from old pipes contaminated the system.

Snyder’s lawyers are arguing that the indictment returned by a one-person grand jury was filed in the wrong county because Snyder didn’t work in Genesee County. They claim Snyder was working at the State Capitol in Lansing when all of the allegations against him took place.

