Gov. Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning an update on Michigan’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday afternoon.

Whitmer is joining Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, for a press conference from Lansing at 2 p.m. ABC12 will air the press conference live on air.

Whitmer last addressed the state about COVID-19 on Feb. 24, when she hinted that some statewide restrictions may end soon. She pointed out that Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics are improving, so the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would assess possible changes.

The current epidemic order in place for Michigan allows nearly all businesses to open, except water parks and night clubs. Gathering restrictions remain at no more than 10 people from two households and face coverings are required when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Restaurants are operating at 25% capacity for indoor dining with a 10 p.m. curfew when they are required to close. Those restrictions currently are scheduled to remain in place until March 29.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association released a plan on Feb. 17 that would tie indoor dining capacity to the percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests statewide. If the plan were enacted now, restaurants could increase to 50% capacity.

All restrictions on restaurants would end if 2% of fewer of COVID-19 tests come back positive under the plan. During last week’s press conference, Whitmer said she appreciates the association’s input, but her administration will continue using science to guide decisions on coronavirus restrictions.

